LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash early Sunday afternoon between Lubbock and Idalou, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around noon along US Highways 62/82 near County Road 6300.

According to DPS, a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle were both traveling east on the highway.

The driver of the passenger vehicle failed to control their speed and crashed into rear of the semi-truck.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with possible minor injuries, DPS said.

No injuries were reported with the semi-truck driver.







