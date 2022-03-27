LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening just outside of Lubbock.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 179 and County Road 6900.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a westbound vehicle on CR 6900 failed to yield the right of way at intersection and collided a southbound vehicle on FM 179.

Two occupants from each vehicle were transported to University Medical Center.

DPS said their injuries ranged from minor to a possible broken leg.

