LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported on Saturday a Seagraves man was killed, a second Seagraves man was seriously injured and a Seminole man was also injured in a four-vehicle crash in Andrews County early Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. approximately 22 miles south of Andrew on Farm-to-Market Road 1788.

DPS said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Ford F-250 pickup were both southbound on FM 1788, while a Kenworth semi-truck was northbound on the highway.

A fourth vehicle, a Chevrolet 3500 pickup with a trailer, was pulled off the roadway and parked at a gated entrance to a lease road.

DPS said the Silverado went over into the northbound lane and struck the semi-truck in a head-on collision. The semi-truck then struck the 3500 that was parked off the roadway.

The F-250 swerved to avoid the crash, but it rolled over into a bar ditch adjacent to the highway.

The driver of the Silverado was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace. DPS identified the victim as Peyton Michael Lewis, 22, of Seagraves.

A passenger in the Silverado, identified as Lonnie Michael Lewis, 59, of Seagraves, was reported in serious condition at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The driver of the F-250, identified as Pedro Sawatzky Weibe, 39, of Seminole, was treated for unspecified injuries and released from Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

DPS said the drivers of the the semi-truck driver and the 3500 were not injured.