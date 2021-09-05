DPS: 5 injured in crash near Shallowater early Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Shallowater early Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 12:40 p.m. at U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 1294.

A DPS trooper on scene told EverythingLubbock.com a Ford passenger car disregarded a stop sign on F.M. 1294 and crashed into a Chevrolet pickup truck on U.S. 84.

Four people in the pickup truck and one person in the car were transported by ambulance to the hospital, DPS said.

The DPS trooper described the injuries as moderate to severe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.