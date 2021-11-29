DPS: 7-year-old girl killed in Monday morning rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety gave an update Monday afternoon and said a 7-year-old was killed in a rollover crash earlier in the day. An adult woman in the vehicle and a 10-year-old girl were seriously injured.

The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Woodrow Road near the intersection with Frankford Avenue.

DPS said a Chevrolet Pickup driven by 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Holt was eastbound on Woodrow Road. The vehicle left the roadway and partially entered the south barrow ditch.

The vehicle swerved, lost control and began to roll.

The 7-year-old girl, a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. The second passenger, a 10-year-old girl, and Holt were taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

DPS said Holt and the 10-year-old were wearing seat belts, and the 7-year-old was in a child safety seat.