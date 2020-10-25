DPS: Amherst man killed in Lamb County crash early Sunday

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LAMB COUNTY, Texas — An Amherst man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 12:05 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1055 and Lamb County Road 145.

DPS said the vehicle was southbound and was entering a curve at the intersection when it left the roadway.

The vehicle went into a barrow ditch and struck a chevron directional sign and stop sign. It then rolled several times before coming to rest on it’s roof.

The driver, identified as Leal Garcia Gilberto, 22, of Amherst was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS was Gilberto was not wearing a seat belt.