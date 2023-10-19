LUBBOCK, Texas — On October 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal, state and local partners will conduct a statewide complex coordinated terrorist attack exercise in Lubbock. The exercise will be located at Berl Huffman Athletic Complex near North Loop 289 and Landmark Lane.

DPS said in a press release the exercise is being conducted to evaluate and improve overall preparedness for an emergency event.

Although this incident is not real, the response during the exercise will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible, DPS said.

A press release said this exercise will involve multiple law enforcement agencies, fire departments, the City and County of Lubbock 9-1-1, the City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management, Texas Tech University, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, University Medical Center and EMS.

DPS said for safety and coordination purposes the areas being utilized for the exercises will be clearly marked and not open to the public.