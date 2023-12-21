LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Bryan Rippee as the new Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol (THP), and Jason Hester as the new Chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division (IOD).

Bryan Rippee, Chief, Texas Highway Patrol

Rippee began his law enforcement career with DPS in 1996, as a Trooper stationed in Midland. As he advanced through the ranks, reaching the role of captain in 2009, and being appointed major in 2012. Rippee relocated to Lubbock in 2014, according to DPS.

As Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol, Rippee will oversee all operations and direction for the division.

Jason Hester, Chief, Infrastructure Operations Division

DPS said as Chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division, Hester will oversee personnel and operations in Vehicle & Technical Services, Procurement and Contract Services, and more.

Hester was previously the Assistant Chief of the Regulatory Services Division in 2019, overseeing numerous licensing programs the agency issues and regulates, according to DPS.