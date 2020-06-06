DPS: Anton woman killed in crash on U.S. 84 near Shallowater Friday evening

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — An Anton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Shallowater Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 just west of Farm-to-Market Road 179.

A DPS report said the driver failed to stay in a single lane and crossed over into the center median.

The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its top.

Shallowater EMS pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as Janice Kay Kipp, 62, of Anton.