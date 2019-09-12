DPS arrest one after chase, another still at large

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested one suspect and are pursuing another after they fled from their vehicle during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 1st Street.

Just before 1:45 p.m., DPS pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. There were three people in the vehicle – one woman and two men. The two men fled the vehicle, and one was captured shortly after and is now in custody.

According to DPS, a perimeter was set up in order to capture the driver who was still at large as of 3:30 p.m.