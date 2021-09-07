DPS arrested man on multiple counts of child porn charges

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man on multiple charges of child pornography crimes August 31, and officials told EverythingLubbock.com more charges were likely to come Monday.

According to jail records, Steven Jerome Paul was arrested for the six separate charges of child pornography, DPS said. He was also charged with fraud.

When EverythingLubbock.com reached out to DPS for more information, DPS could only confirm that the investigation into Paul was still ongoing and more charges were likely to come.