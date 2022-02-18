LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man, Curtis Trent Lemon, 43, for solicitation of prostitution from someone under 18.

The DPS said Lemon offered to exchange drugs and food stamps for sex with a woman and a minor. He then arrived at an agreed-upon location where he “…made his intentions to engage in illegal sexual conduct and presence known,” according to the DPS.

The Texas DPS Human Trafficking Unit carried out an undercover sex trafficking operation in Lubbock County. The agents used a social media app linked to sex trafficking. DPS said that’s how Lemon solicited sex from an agent who was posing undercover.

Lemon was then taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $22,500. As of Friday, he was no longer listed on the jail roster.