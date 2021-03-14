DPS: Bicyclist killed after being struck by SUV on U.S. 84 in Lamb Co.

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LAMB COUNTY, Texas — A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle on a Lamb County highway Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 near mile marker 290.

According to the DPS, a Chevrolet Equinox and the bicyclist were both eastbound on the highway when they collided near the fog line.

The bicyclist was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

DPS identified the victim as David Vera, 45, of Littlefield.