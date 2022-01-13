DPS chase with minivan ‘weaving lane to lane’ ends with crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A law enforcement chase ended with a crash in Lubbock Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop on a minivan speeding on Loop 289 near Slide Road.

DPS said the driver sped away instead of pulling over. A spokesman for DPS also said she was “weaving lane to lane all over the Loop.”

The driver exited the Loop at Indiana Avenue and went south to 82nd Street, DPS said. DPS said she disregarded the traffic lights at 82nd and Indiana and went westbound at the intersection.

DPS said she was again “all over the roadway” and at one point even drove onto the sidewalk closes to the eastbound lanes. Despite three disabled tires, she kept going, DPS said, and turned north onto Memphis Avenue. She then crashed into a pole at 76th Street and Memphis.

76th Street and Memphis Avenue, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

DPS said she was complaining of a broken foot or broken ankle in the crash. The driver was taken to University Medical Center. Lubbock Police were asked to investigate the crash.

As for why she sped off instead of pulling over, DPS said officers do not know yet. The driver’s name was not yet released.