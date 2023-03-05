SHALLOWATER, Texas — Two volunteer firefighters were hurt Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, when a Shallowater fire truck crashed.

DPS said the fire truck rolled over after 2:00 p.m. on Farm to Market Road 1294 near Elgin Avenue in Lubbock County.

FM 1294 in Lubbock County (Nexstar/Staff)

FM 1294 in Lubbock County (Nexstar/Staff)

FM 1294 in Lubbock County (Nexstar/Staff)

“The driver was transported to UMC [University Medical Center], and the passenger was taken to Covenant,” DPS said. “Both were taken for serious injuries.”

“The investigating trooper was told by one of the occupants that a strong wind gust had pushed the vehicle enough for them to lose control,” DPS said.

Two local volunteer fire departments, including Shallowater VFD, were called to a fire in a field minutes before the crash.

Shortly before the crash, the National Weather Service in Lubbock observed southwest winds at 24 mph and gusts up to 40 at the airport.