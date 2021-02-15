DPS closures and delays for Feb. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages, DPS Offices will be delayed or closed, Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region

Lubbock and Wichita Falls Districts:

Delayed opening until 10:00 AM (two hours):

Archer, Bailey, Clay, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hardeman, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Montague, Terry, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Yoakum

Delayed opening until 1:00 PM (four hours):

Baylor, Jack, and Young

Amarillo District:

Delayed opening (two hours) until 10:00 AM:

Childress, Potter, and Randall

Abilene District:

Closed for the Day (eight hours)

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton

If you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make sure that your appointment time has not been affected.

Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.