DPS: Denver City man dies in Gaines County crash Sunday

GAINES COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety in Midland released information concerning a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning in Gaines County.

The accident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on County Road 220-O, approximately 18 miles northwest of Seminole.

DPS said Raul Salazar, 23, of Denver City was traveling eastbound on County Road 220-O when his pickup truck left the roadway.

Salazar overcorrected, which caused the truck to roll over.

He was pronounced deceased at the accident scene, DPS said.

