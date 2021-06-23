DPS: East Texas man killed in Castro Co. crash Wednesday morning

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Castro County Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 86 and Farm-to-Market Road 1055, roughly 5.5 miles west of Dimmitt.

DPS said the driver of a southbound cargo van disregarded a stop sign on FM 1055 and crashed into an eastbound semi-truck pulling a livestock trailer on SH 86.

Both vehicles collided in the intersection, DPS said.

Leon Gerardus Heijliger, 56, of Cumby, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Heijliger was identified as the driver of the cargo van.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as Eliseo Rivera, 38, of Hereford, was transported to Plains Memorial Hospital in Dimmitt for non-incapacitating injuries.