DPS: Evasion of traffic stop leads to fatal crash in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash while trying to evade a traffic stop on Interstate 27 Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gregory Watson, 67, of Plainview was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

According to DPS, Watson was driving northbound on I-27 when a DPS trooper saw him driving over the speed limit and attempted to stop him.

Watson tried to evade the traffic stop and took Exit 43, but lost control of his car. The car hit a guard rail, rolled multiple times and came to rest between the main lanes and the east service road.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.