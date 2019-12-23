Breaking News
Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man

DPS gives Christmas gift to Levelland woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of the Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Alumni and the Texas Department of Public Safety presented a donation to a Levelland Nursing Home resident on Monday.

The resident, Barbara Landreth, first met DPS employee Christina Mickley when Mickley conducted a homebound assessment so Landreth could obtain a Texas identification card.

When Mickley heard that Landreth was paying to maintain a residence and paying to stay at the nursing home, Mickley reached out to her fellow DPS employees and the Citizens Academy Alumni.

Overall, they were able to raise $450 to assist Landreth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar