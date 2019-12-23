DPS gives Christmas gift to Levelland woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of the Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Alumni and the Texas Department of Public Safety presented a donation to a Levelland Nursing Home resident on Monday.

The resident, Barbara Landreth, first met DPS employee Christina Mickley when Mickley conducted a homebound assessment so Landreth could obtain a Texas identification card.

When Mickley heard that Landreth was paying to maintain a residence and paying to stay at the nursing home, Mickley reached out to her fellow DPS employees and the Citizens Academy Alumni.

Overall, they were able to raise $450 to assist Landreth.