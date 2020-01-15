DPS gives update on fatal Wednesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released further details on the fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning at U.S. Highway 84 and Milwaukee Avenue.

According to DPS, Zackary Lynn Springer, 32, was eastbound on US 84, and approached the intersection.

DPS said Dwain Ed Kuhler, 80, failed to yield the right of way when entering the intersection of Highway 84 and Milwaukee and collided with Springer.

Kuhler was pronounced deceased and Springer was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.