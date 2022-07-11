CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — A Hart man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Castro County Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred 4 miles west of Hart along Farm-to-Market Road 145 around 6:00 a.m.

DPS said a Chrysler Sebring was westbound when the vehicle struck standing water on the roadway from a nearby field being irrigated.

The vehicle traveled off the northside of the roadway and rolled over.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS identified the victim as Jose Ruiz, 55, of Hart.



Authorities said Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.