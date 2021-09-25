DPS: Houston man killed in Scurry County semi-truck crash Thursday

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday in Scurry County.

The crash was reported around 6:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84, approximately 23 miles northwest of Snyder.



DPS said a semi-truck was traveling northwest on U.S. 84 when it struck the rear of another semi-truck parked on the shoulder of the road with a flat tire.

The collision caused the semi-truck that struck to side skid, catch fire and enter a bar ditch.

The driver of that semi-truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was indentified as Vladimir Cruz Soris, 48, of Houston.

A passenger in the semi-truck, identified as Joshua Lewallen, 29, of Abilene, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. DPS said his injury information was unavailable.

DPS said no injuries were indicated on the two men inside the semi-truck that was struck.