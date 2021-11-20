DPS identified 3 killed in crash involving Andrews ISD bus

BIG SPRING, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names of three victims killed in a crash Friday afternoon east of Big Spring. The crash involved an Andrews ISD bus with band students aboard. None of the students died but there were injuries reported among the students.

DPS said a pickup truck driven by Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland was going west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for “unknown reasons.” The pickup struck the bus head on, DPS said. Haile was among the three who died.

The driver of the bus, Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews, also died, DPS said along with bus passenger, Darin Kimbrogh Johns, 53, of Andrews.

DPS said two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries. Eleven students were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with non-incapacitating injuries.

“The remaining 12 students were not injured,” DPS said.

