DPS identified man found dead along highway near Lubbock

DPS released the name and other details after a body was found long the highway

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday released information about a body found Sunday morning along Highway 87 in Lynn County near the Lubbock County line.

The following is the summary including the victim’s name:

Date/Time: 12/08/19 at 7:41 a.m.

County: Lynn

Location: US 87 ¼ South of the Lynn/Lubbock County line

Synopsis: On December 8, 2019, at approximately 7:41 AM, Texas DPS received a call to a body that was located in the center median of US 87 ¼ mile south of the Lynn / Lubbock County line.

The body was identified as Erin Nestor, 34 year old male of Riverside, California. Nestor had been reported missing to the San Bernardino, CA police department by family members on December 7, 2019.

Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Mr. Nestor, and at this time, a cause of death and the details leading up to the cause are still being investigated.

