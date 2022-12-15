LEVELLAND, Texas — The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver of a pickup truck going westbound on FM 1585 just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. DPS said Granado “disregarded the stop sign on FM 1585 at the intersection with US 385.”

An SUV driven by Tracy Marie Baten, 49, of Levelland was going north on Highway 385. DPS said her SUV hit the pickup truck.

Granado was not wearing a seatbelt, DPS said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a justice of the peace.