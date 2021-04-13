DPS identifies pedestrian killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the pedestrian that was stuck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock County.

The crash occurred at 5:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 near County Road 1700, between Lubbock and Shallowater.



DPS said the driver swerved to avoid the pedestrian in the roadway, traveled into a bar ditch and struck the pedestrian before the leaving the roadway.

The driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and come to rest in an upside down position.

Scott Christopher Ely, 56, of Shallowater was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

DPS identified the driver as Tess Lynn Woodwick, 46, also from Shallowater.