DPS identifies suspect in capital murder investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a suspect in a capital murder investigation. Investigator’s identified Brett “Bubba” Lippert, 37, in the murder of a 49-year-old man Sunday.

The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas Rangers are assisting the Graham Police Department with a Capital Murder investigation.

Investigator’s identified BRETT “Bubba” LIPPERT, a 37 year old white male, as the suspected perpetrator in the Capital Murder of a 49 year old white male. On February 28, 2021 Graham PD located the deceased victim inside his residence after receiving a burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect LIPPERT left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2002 White GMC Sierra Crew Cab pickup bearing Texas license plate MPC9810.

Capital Murder warrant has been issued for BRETT LIPPERT and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact your local Law Enforcement Agency or call 911 if you encounter LIPPERT.