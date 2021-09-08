DPS identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash near Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim in a deadly vehicle-motorcycle crash that occurred Monday.

The motorcyclist was identified as Benjamin Adams, 38, of Lubbock, DPS said. Adams was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the investigation, the crash occurred at Farm to market Road 1264, approximately one mile north of Lubbock.

Both the motorcyclist and a Dodge Ram pickup were traveling northbound on FM 1264. The pickup was also towing a trailer, DPS said.

The motorcyclist failed to pass to the left safely and struck the back left quarter of the pickup truck and the front portion of the trailer, DPS said.

The motorcycle came to a rest of FM 1264 facing east.

The driver of the pickup, Wayne Wiley, 44, of Lubbock, was not injured. DPS said Wiley was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.