DPS identifies victim in deadly Sunday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Lubbock County.

The Department of Public safety responded to 7200 block of Country Road and County Road 2450 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, according to a press release from DPS.

DPS said the driver of a 2008 pick-up was traveling east bound on CR 7200, or 98th Street, near the intersection of CR 7200 and CR 2450 when the driver struck Paul Quesada, 31, of Lubbock.

DPS said Quesada was walking along the side of the CR 7200.

Quesada was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related story: One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash Sunday night.