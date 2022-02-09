LOCKNEY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday released additional information concerning a fatal 2-vehicle crash that occurred in Lockney Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 70 and Farm-to-Market Road 378.

DPS said a pickup truck was traveling south on FM 378 and collided with a semi-truck that was traveling east on US 70.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene and was identified as Christian Bursiaga, 24, of Lockney.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as German Cecena Burgueno, 64, of Haskell, was transported to W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital in Lockney with non-life-threatening injuries.