Hockley County, Texas– Texas Department of Public Safety has now identified the deceased victim from the major crash near Smyer on Tuesday.

DPS has identified the victim as 32-year-old Rachel Nuskind of Smyer, Texas.

According to DPS reports, Ethridge was traveling north on Farm to Market Road 168, when she had failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at SH-114 and FM-168. Nuskind and Santiago Samarron collided at the intersection.

Mr. Samarron was treated and released on the scene, while the passenger of Samarron’s vehicle, Adriana Samarron, was brought to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries.

Nuskind was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries she sustained in the crash.