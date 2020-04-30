DPS identifies Lubbock woman in deadly South Lubbock Co. rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman was identified in a deadly rollover crash in South Lubbock County on Thursday.

At approximately 8:39 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the crash at U.S. 87, north of FM 1585, according to a DPS news release.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 87, while in the left lane of travel. The pickup entered the center median and attempted to correct and pull back onto the roadway.

DPS noted there were two occupants in the vehicle, but it was still not immediately clear who was driving the pickup.

However, the pickup lost control and swerved into the center median and went across the northbound lanes of travel before going into the barrow ditch on the northbound side, the release states.

The pickup began to roll before coming to a final stop and was partially blocking the service road.

The first occupant of the pickup, Haley Erin Steele, 29 of Lubbock, was pronounced dead on scene as a result of her injuries, DPS said. The second occupant, Tanner Cole Lermon, 19 of Amarillo, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

DPS said neither Steele or Lermon were wearing seatbealts at the time of the crash.

The case remained under investigation Thursday.