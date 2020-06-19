DPS IDs suspect in police chase that ended with suspect barricaded in South Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials on Friday provided more information about a police chase that ended with the suspect barricading himself in a South Lubbock apartment.

Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department and the Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle, said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

The traffic incident later prompted a police chase that ended in a crash, and the suspect, later identified as Carlos Fransisco Cortez III, 32 of Odessa, barricading himself inside an apartment

DPS learned that Cortez was driving a stolen vehicle reported by the owner.

Officers found the vehicle near the Ella Apartments (formerly known as Cricket Apartments), DPS said.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Cortez evaded arrest and led law enforcement on a chase throughout the city that ultimately ended back near the Ella Apartments with Cortez crashing the vehicle, then barricading himself inside the apartments, according to DPS.

After the K-9 captured the suspect, he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, then taken to Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention on foot and had warrant out for evading arrest or detention in motor vehicle in Ector county, Bures said.

Cortez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $36,000.

