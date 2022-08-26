TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in a Friday morning crash involving a Levelland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler.

There were no students on the bus, which crashed at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to Levelland ISD. Two employees were on the bus.

The bus was eastbound on FM 211 near US Highway 62/82 in Terry County. DPS said the bus failed to yield the right-of-way to a semi truck that was southbound on US 62/82.

DPS said three people sustained minor injuries.

Read the full release by Levelland ISD below:

At approximately 6:00 a.m. today, August 26, 2022, the Levelland ISD administration was informed that one of its school buses carrying two employees had been involved in an accident involving another vehicle. The school bus was traveling eastbound on FM 211 at the time of the accident. No Levelland ISD students were on the bus or otherwise involved in the incident.

Federal and state privacy laws prohibit the District from disclosing any confidential, personnel, or health information. The District is cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety as it continues its investigation into the accident. Since this is an ongoing investigation, the District will have no further comment at this time.

Levelland ISD asks that we offer our prayers and support for all people involved in this unfortunate accident.