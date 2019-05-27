Local News

DPS investigating deadly wreck on U.S. 84

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 06:49 AM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:25 AM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a wreck overnight at U.S. Highway 84 at FM 835 in Lubbock County. 

Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Sunday night after an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collided.  DPS said the 18-wheeler was going east on Highway 84.  The pickup was going south on FM 835.  

The driver of the pickup truck died, DPS said, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.  DPS said an update would be provided later. 

 

