DPS investigating deadly wreck on U.S. 84

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in a wreck overnight at U.S. Highway 84 at FM 835 in Lubbock County.

Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Sunday night after an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collided. DPS said the 18-wheeler was going east on Highway 84. The pickup was going south on FM 835.

The driver of the pickup truck died, DPS said, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. DPS said an update would be provided later.