DPS investigating deadly rollover crash in Lubbock County, ME called to the scene

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Multiple officials responded to a deadly rollover crash in South Lubbock County Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the rollover in the southbound lanes of Highway 87, in between 114th Street and FM 1585, said DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures.

DPS requested the medical examiner to come to the scene, and confirmed that the situation was a deadly one-vehicle crash.

Roughly two hours after the crash DPS said names were not available yet, but DPS did provide more information about crash.

“We had a one-vehicle, gray pickup truck, that was traveling southbound, Bures said. “Witnesses on scene and evidence on scene shows that for some reason, the vehicle in the left-hand lane drifted over into the grass. The truck began to roll as it landed.”

“There were two occupants of the vehicle,” Bures said. One of them was a woman who was ejected from the truck. “She did die as a result.”