LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.

She was transported to University Medical Center with a cut on her head, DPS said.