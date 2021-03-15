DPS: Jayton man injured in Stonewall Co. fatal crash Saturday

STONEWALL COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash in Stonewall County late Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 283 and Farm-to-Market Road 1835, roughly 10 miles east of Aspermont near the community of Old Glory.

DPS said a passenger car was southbound on FM 1835 and a pickup truck was eastbound on SH 283.

The car failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the truck on the left rear side.

Tammy Diane Yarborough, 59, of Roscoe was identified as the driver of the car. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Charles Ray Baker, 71, of Jayton. He was transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with incapacitating injuries.