MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A Lamesa man was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Martin County at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Liboryo Iglesias, 52, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to DPS, Iglesias was traveling north in an SUV on State Highway 349. An 18-wheeler driven by Jorge Gongora, 58, of Hemstead, Texas was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 349 and the off ramp of State Highway 176.

DPS said Gongora failed to yield while turning onto Highway 349, and the SUV hit the 18-wheeler’s trailer.

According to the DPS crash report, Iglesias was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Road conditions were listed as clear and dry.