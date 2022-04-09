LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash south of Wolfforth Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 179 and Woodrow Road.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the deputy was responding to call when the crash occurred.



The deputy was transported to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

Both occupants in the second vehicle were not injured, DPS said.

This article will be updated if additional information is released by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety and/or the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Please check back for updates.



