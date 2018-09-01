DPS: Levelland man injured in Yoakum County motorcycle crash Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas - A Levelland man was transported by AeroCare to University Medical Center Saturday morning following a motorcycle accident between Plains and Brownfield.

The accident was reported around 8:00 a.m. on U.S. Highways 82/380 at Farm-to-Market Road 1780 in far eastern Yoakum County, near the Tokio community.

DPS said the motorcycle was traveling northward when the driver lost control of the motorcycle.

The driver, identified as Ryan Owen Johnson, 34, was transported to UMC in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.