DPS: Llano man dies in early morning crash near Hale Center

HALE COUNTY, Texas — A Llano man was killed a two-vehicle crash in Hale County early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 27 about 5.4 miles south of Hale Center.

DPS said a semi-truck and a pickup truck were both southbound on the interstate near mile marker 32.

The driver of the pickup truck attempted to change lanes while approaching the rear of the semi’s trailer.

The pickup truck then collided with the left rear of the trailer.

DPS said the driver sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as Joe Henry Winningham, 76, of Llano.

Winningham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.