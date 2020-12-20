DPS: Lubbock man killed in Lynn County crash early Saturday

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Lynn County early Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 87 approximately nine miles south of Lubbock.

According to the DPS, a Chevrolet HHR was traveling southbound when the vehicle went off the roadway on the right side.

The driver took evasive action but the vehicle went across the roadway, entered the center median and then rolled over.

DPS said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as Christopher Logan Escalon, 31, of Lubbock.

