DPS: Officials make multiple vehicle stops, drug seizures in law enforcement surge operation

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol Troopers, as well as other law enforcement officials, conducted a law enforcement surge operation resulting in multiple traffic stop and drug seizures, according to a DPS news release.

Read the full statement from DPS below:

On Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers, Criminal Investigations Special Agents, Aircraft Pilots, Intelligence Counterterrorism Crime Analysts, and Communications Operators conducted a law enforcement surge operation in the Lubbock area, targeting areas of known criminal activity. An emphasis was placed on the Project Safe Neighborhood in order to help reduce violent crime by utilizing comprehensive and collaborative data to identify repeat and group offenders .

The successful efforts of Troopers, Special Agents, and Pilots, working alongside their local counterparts resulted in the following:

Vehicle Stops 211

Traffic Warnings 176

Traffic Citations 40

DWI Arrests 2

Felony Arrests 15

Misdemeanor Arrests 6

Gang encounters

Gang Members Identified 13

Gang Members Arrested 3

Seizures

Methamphetamine 425.4 grams

Marijuana 2.5 ounces

THC 845 grams

MDMA 135.4 grams

Currency $11,786.00

Assisted by Outside Law Enforcement Agencies

South Plains Auto Theft Task Force

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department