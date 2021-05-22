DPS: Motorcycle and pickup truck collide on FM 1585 Friday evening; 1 injured, 1 arrested

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening south of Lubbock left a motorcyclist injured, while the driver of the other vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East Farm-to-Market Road 1585.

According to the DPS, an eastbound pickup truck was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a westbound motorcycle.

At this point, both vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Taber Bollinger, 46 of Lubbock was transported to University Medical Center with incapacitating injures.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Daniel Alvarado, 30, of Wilson was arrested at the scene.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Alvarado was charged with intoxicated assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

