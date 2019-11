CASTRO COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Castro County.

The accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on State Highway 86 approximately two miles east of Dimmitt.

DPS said the motorcycle was westbound when it struck a deer in the roadway.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

DPS identified the motorcyclist as Van Hopson, 64, of Dimmitt.