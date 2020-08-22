DPS: Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 1264 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just north of Lubbock Saturday morning.

The accident was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1264 and Dana Street.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck and a motorcycle were both traveling north on FM 1264.

The pickup truck slowed down to turn onto a private drive, when the motorcycle collided into the rear of the vehicle.



The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The victim was identified as Johnathan Michael Gentry, 29, of Lubbock.

DPS said Gentry failed to control his speed and was not wearing a helmet.

