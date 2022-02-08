SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Snyder man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Scurry County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred on State Highway 350 nine miles south of Snyder at 5:50 p.m.



DPS said the motorcyclist veered to the right while traveling north through a left curve.

The motorcycle went into a side ditch, then through a fence and into field.

DPS said the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS identified the victim as Domingo Moncevais III, 50.