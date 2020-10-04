DPS: Nolan County crash Saturday kills Lubbock woman, 2 others

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal crash Saturday in Nolan County that claimed the lives of three people including a Lubbock woman.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. on State Highway 153 about 14 miles northwest of Wingate.

DPS said a northbound Ford Taurus crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound Nissan Murano.

The driver of the Taurus, along with the driver and a passenger in the Murano were all pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS identified the driver of the Taurus as Crystal Ann Yepe, 25, of Lubbock.

The driver and passenger of the Murano were identified as Edwin Samuel Beezer, 56 and Shannon Marie Beezer, 48, both of Bandera.